GRAY Amos John Jr., 73, of Lexington KY, passed away on April 25th, at St. Joe East Hopsital. Born April 9th, 1946 in Prestonsburg KY, he was the son of the late Amos John Gray Sr. and Jody and Marguerite White Fannin. Mr. Gray was in the Army Reserve and the owner of John Gray Chevy Buick and GMC Dealership. Survivors include two children, Lesley (Martin) Kinney and John H. (Kim) Gray; a grandson, John L. Gray; three granddaughters, Maisy, Emma and Hannah Gray; a brother, Huey Gray and a sister, Elizabeth (Don) Chaffin. A private service will be conducted by the family at a later date. Kerr Brothers-Main Street is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 27, 2019