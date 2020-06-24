Amos Vanderpool, 84, widower of Edna Locker Vanderpool, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Baptist Health Lexington. He was born in Estill County, Kentucky on December 6, 1935 to the late Park Vanderpool and the late Agatha Lairson Vanderpool. He was retired from the US Army and the City of Lexington. Survivors include grandsons, Justin (April) Vanderpool and Jason Vanderpool, two great grandchildren whom he loved very much, Savannah Vanderpool, and Mackenzie Vanderpool, and brothers, Earl Vanderpool, and Denzil Allen Vanderpool and his special friend, Rita Banks. He was preceded in death by daughter, Susan Gail Vanderpool, brothers, Letcher Vanderpool, Alford Vanderpool, Herman Vanderpool, sisters, Myrtle Smith, and Eula Vanderpool. Services will be 11:30 AM, Thursday June 25, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-8:00 PM, Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. Online guestbook www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 24, 2020.