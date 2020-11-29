Amy Elizabeth Shryock
October 19, 1988 - November 28, 2020
Lawrenceburg, Kentucky - Amy Elizabeth Shryock, 32, passed away November 28, 2020 from complications of pneumonia at UK Bluegrass Hospice Care in Lexington, KY. Born October 19, 1988 in Lexington, Amy is the daughter of Bobby and Marilyn Peach Shryock of Lawrenceburg.
A 2009 graduate of Anderson County High School, Amy attended Lawrenceburg First Baptist Church. Amy loved spending time with her family, shopping, going to the movies, and family trips to Gatlinburg.
Including her parents, Amy is survived by her brother, Adam Louis Shryock and his wife Devin; a niece, Adalynn "Addie" Whitaker; paternal grandparents, Juanita "Nita" Shryock of Lawrenceburg and the late Louis J. Shryock; maternal grandparents, Charles Peach of Lawrenceburg and the late Janice Stratton Peach; an uncle, Mike Shryock (Sherri Brown); aunts, Diane Polly and her husband Paul, Charlene Cornish and her husband Paul, and Martha Peach (Craig Peach); and numerous cousins.
Private services will be held at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Dr. Jeff Eaton will officiate the service. Burial will be in the Lawrenceburg Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Shriner's Hospital for Children
, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508 or First Baptist Church "From the Heart", 111 N. Main St., Lawrenceburg, KY 40342.
Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com
.