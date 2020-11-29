1/1
Amy Elizabeth Shryock
1988 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amy Elizabeth Shryock
October 19, 1988 - November 28, 2020
Lawrenceburg, Kentucky - Amy Elizabeth Shryock, 32, passed away November 28, 2020 from complications of pneumonia at UK Bluegrass Hospice Care in Lexington, KY. Born October 19, 1988 in Lexington, Amy is the daughter of Bobby and Marilyn Peach Shryock of Lawrenceburg.
A 2009 graduate of Anderson County High School, Amy attended Lawrenceburg First Baptist Church. Amy loved spending time with her family, shopping, going to the movies, and family trips to Gatlinburg.
Including her parents, Amy is survived by her brother, Adam Louis Shryock and his wife Devin; a niece, Adalynn "Addie" Whitaker; paternal grandparents, Juanita "Nita" Shryock of Lawrenceburg and the late Louis J. Shryock; maternal grandparents, Charles Peach of Lawrenceburg and the late Janice Stratton Peach; an uncle, Mike Shryock (Sherri Brown); aunts, Diane Polly and her husband Paul, Charlene Cornish and her husband Paul, and Martha Peach (Craig Peach); and numerous cousins.
Private services will be held at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Dr. Jeff Eaton will officiate the service. Burial will be in the Lawrenceburg Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Shriner's Hospital for Children, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508 or First Baptist Church "From the Heart", 111 N. Main St., Lawrenceburg, KY 40342.
Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY 40342
(502) 839-5151
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
18 entries
November 28, 2020
So very, sorry! Prayers for God s comfort during this difficult time!
Dawn Royalty
November 28, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you!
Holly Peyton
Family
November 28, 2020
Bobby , Marilyn, and Adam I am so very sorry to hear this about Amy. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. May God hold you in his loving embrace and grant you comfort.
Paula Stratton
Classmate
November 28, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Sending hugs and prayers.
Beverly Shouse Salchli
Friend
November 28, 2020
Bobby & Marilyn words just can’t say how sorry I am for your loss. I will be thinking of you all. God will help you through this. I know he helped me through mother’s Death. Love you all.
Wayne Drury
Family
November 28, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Amy was a great spirit and always had a smile on her face. We had special memories on Elm St with her, always a favorite taking her roller blading. I send my deepest condolences to you all!
Ann-Tyler Bryant
November 28, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but special memories help us cope. Remembering all of you and your loved one today and always. Asking God to hold you tight in his strong & loving arms during this difficult time. Amy was such a precious young lady, & she will be greatly missed by many.
Donna C. & Larry E. Drury
Friend
November 28, 2020
So sorry for your loss ,Amy was a precious girl , YOU All will be in my prayers every day LOVE you all !
Betty Barnett
Family
November 28, 2020
I am sorry to here of Miss Amy’s passing. She was such a joy to know. Dear Marilyn, you and your family will be in my prayers.
Miss Amy will be greatly missed but I have many many wonderful memories to treasure til we meet again!
Karen Bowman
Teacher
November 28, 2020
I am sorry to hear of sweet Amy passing. Amy brought joy to the hearts of all who met her. Although she will be greatly missed, I know she is running around in Heaven with our Savior Jesus Christ. Prayers for the family.
Cherie Peterman
Acquaintance
November 28, 2020
So sorry prayers for family
Blanche Perry
November 28, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear this Bobby & Marilyn. May God give you and your family the love, strength , comfort and peace needed at this most difficult time. It’s a heartache that never leaves us. May Amy Rest in the arms of Jesus. God bless you and your family.
Janet Smith Fisher
Friend
November 28, 2020
So sorry about your loss! We are praying for you all!
Keevin Carter
Friend
November 28, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Jeff and Michele Kays
Family
November 28, 2020
Sincere Condolences from Ernie & Connie Hunt. May she rest in paradise.
Connie Hunt
Acquaintance
November 28, 2020
So sorry for your loss, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Amy Sandefur
Friend
November 28, 2020
Bobby and Marilyn,
I just saw Amy’s obituary. I wanted to let you know how sorry I am. You were the very best family Amy could have ever had. I know you will miss her.
Please know that you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Deedi Huddleston Parman
Friend
November 28, 2020
We are so very sorry for the loss of your precious Amy.
Barbara and Jeff Beasley
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved