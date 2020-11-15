1/
Amy Marie Waugh
1980 - 2020
Amy Marie Waugh
October 30, 1980 - November 13, 2020
Paris, Kentucky - Amy Marie Waugh, 40, beloved daughter of Keith and Judy Waugh passed away Friday, November 13, at her parent's home in Bourbon County. Amy was born October 30, 1980 in Lexington, Kentucky, graduated in 1999 from Bourbon County High, and earned her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Kentucky and her Master's Degree from the University of Florida. Amy was the Practice Manager at UK Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, where her career joined her lifelong love of sports. In addition to her parents, Amy is survived by her brother, Todd Waugh, grandparents, Earl and Charlotte Waugh, loving aunts and uncles – Michael and Beth Robin, Danny and Cheryl Roe, Rodney Roe, Peggy and Gary Rose, and Larry and Lisa Roe. She is also survived by a very special friend, Taryn Gamble and many cousins and friends. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Hinton-Turner Funeral Home with burial in Paris Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. www.hintonturner.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Hinton-Turner Funeral Home
NOV
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hinton-Turner Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hinton-Turner Funeral Home
526 Pleasant Street
Paris, KY 40361
(859) 987-1555
November 14, 2020
I have only known Amy for a few years ,but I know she was a great person. She was my boss and I had nothing but respect for her . She leaves a very big void in our clinic and has been missed by all of usMy deepest condolences to her family as they deal with their loss
Lisa Tarbet
Coworker
