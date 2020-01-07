|
Amy Martha Wright, 47, loving wife to David S. Wright, Jr., passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 in Georgetown, Kentucky. Amy was born on December 2, 1972 in Massillon, Ohio to Robert M. and Roberta E. Coverdale Litman. Amy was a member of The Journey Church, a member of AAPC, and was self-employed as a medical auditor. She enjoyed crafting and scrapbooking, traveling, and her beloved dogs. Along with her husband, she is survived by her son, Noah (Amber) Wright of Georgetown, Kentucky; sisters, Kari Miller of Georgetown, Kentucky, Kelly Litman of Amelia, Ohio, and Renee Litman of Akron, Ohio. Amy was preceded in death by daughter, Faith. Visitation will be Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 12:00-2:00pm at The Journey Church with service beginning at 2:00pm with Pastor Gary Brown officiating. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers, Jerrimy Gibson, Eric Burkholder, Joshua Palicka, Matthew Beck, and Mark Miller. Fond memories and words of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 7, 2020