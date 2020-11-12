1/1
Anderson George
1928 - 2020
{ "" }
April 11, 1928 - November 8, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - George Creed Anderson passed away November 8, 2020 at 92. He was born on April 11,1928 in Berea KY to Ada Mae and Reverend R.H.F. Anderson. George served in Italy during WWII, after which he became an educator teaching elementary students for decades. He is preceded in death by his brother R.B. Anderson, sister in-law Judy Anderson and brother in-law Harry Miller. He is survived by his brother Ron Anderson (Denver, Colorado) and sister Jo Ann Miller (Lexington). George was a man of great faith, a member of Immanuel Baptist Church for many years where he attended Sunday Bible Study every week until recently. George was compassionate, charitable, and grateful, often referencing his humble beginnings as a preacher's son to his many nieces & nephews. "Uncle George" is remembered fondly by Catherine Anderson Luther of Buffalo NY; Connie Jo Miller of Lexington; "the twins", Rev. John Anderson of Denver, CO & Scott Anderson of Oklahoma City, OK; Barney Anderson Miller, great-niece Morgan Cooper Miller both of Lexington; and Elizabeth Anderson of Cincinnati, OH. A memorial for his friends, all his great nieces and nephews, their parents, and grandparents is planned on his birthday April 11th, 2021 at the gravesite in The Lexington Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Immanuel Baptist Church. www.milwardfuneral.com


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 12, 2020.
