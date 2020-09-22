1/1
Anderson "Andy" Roark Jr.
ROARK Anderson Jr. Andy, nickname Brother 65, husband of Susan Roark, died on Sept. 18, 2020. He was the son of the late Anderson and Pauline Roark. Born in Lexington on July 29, 1955. He retired working in home improvement. He was a loving brother, son, husband, and grandpa. He had a love for fishing, building, gardening, and loved his Corvette. In addition to Susan his beloved wife of 40 years, Andy is survived by his Grandson Joseph Roark, Grandson John Roark, and Granddaughter Jacy Roark. He is now joining his beloved daughter in death, Patricia Roark. Donations may be made to the Catholic Action Center in the name of Patricia Roark.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 22, 2020.
