29 of Orlando, passed from this life on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Rockcastle Regional Hospital. She was born in Richmond, KY on August 27, 1990 the daughter of Jimmy and Penny McGuire Wynn. She was a homemaker and a member of Brush Creek Holiness Church. She is survived by her husband, Logan McGuire; her children, Bryce, Brylee, and Alissa Hiatt, all of Orlando; a step-son, Dylan McGuire; her parents, Jimmy and Penny Wynn; her grandfather, James Croucher of Mt. Vernon; her grandmother, Phyllis McGuire of Orlando; and a brother, Elijah Wynn. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Elijah Wynn, Manuel “Beedie” McGuire, Barbara Croucher, and Jean Wynn; her great-grandmother, Smarie Wynn; and an aunt, Melissa VanWinkle. Funeral services for Mrs. McGuire will be conducted Monday, June 15 at 1 PM at Brush Creek Holiness Church by Bros. Lonnie McGuire and Chris McGuire. Burial will follow in Briarfield Cemetery. Friends may call at the church after 12 PM Monday. Arrangements are by Dowell & Martin Funeral Home. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook page to view Mrs. McGuire’s online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 14, 2020.