85, passed away unexpectedly on November, 20, 2019. Andy was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to Francis and Marcella Coleman. He lived with his mother, and graduated from St. Xavier High School on Sycamore Street in 1952. After serving in the U.S. Army in Germany, Andy returned to Cincinnati and met his wife Clare, they will be celebrating their 60th anniversary on November 28th. They moved to Lexington to begin their life and family there. Along with his loving wife, Andy was blessed over the years with three daughters, Kathy (Frank) Gross, Andrea (Hank) White and Betsy (Tom) Mullikin. He was also a loving grandfather to Carrie (Philip) Roe, Andrew Cropper, Nick Gross, Christopher Gross and Matthew (Kathryn) Gross, and “Amazing” Grace Mullikin, and great grandfather to Dillon, Olivia and Hudson Roe. Andy also leaves two sisters, Sara Leu and Jeanne Arrazcaeta and many nieces and nephews. Andy worked for 20 years with the Cincinnati/Lexington Economy Whole Sale Drug Company, 5 years with the RECI Division of Prentice Hall Publishing Company, and the last 18 years with Wolverine Brass Works. Andy was a 60 plus year member of the Knights of Columbus. In retirement he became a devoted volunteer for Hospice and Moveable Feast. He was also a longtime member of the Chapel at Saint Joseph Hospital. He loved life and enjoyed every minute he spent with his family and friends, he will be deeply missed by his girls and their families. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be forever remembered for his kind and loving nature. Visitation will be held at Christ the King Cathedral in Hehman Hall on Monday, November 25th from 5-7pm with a Funeral Mass officiated by Fr. Lawrence Hehman on Tuesday, November 26th at 11:00am. A celebration of life will follow. As a veteran of the U.S. Army, a private burial will be held at Camp Nelson. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Moveable Feast Lexington, PO Box 367, Lexington, KY, 40508 or The Shepherd’s House, 635 Maxwelton Ct, Lexington, KY, 40508.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 23, 2019