Andrew Leo Kosieniak

Andrew Leo Kosieniak Obituary
75, died peacefully at his home on October 27, 2019 after battling cancer for many years. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace. He contributed 38 years of service with IBM and then Lexmark. He also volunteered many years for Pax Christi Church after retirement. Andy was blessed with a large and loving family. He is survived by his wife, Camille, children Julie (Ed) Montgomery, Robert Kosieniak, Laura Williams, James (Sara) Kosieniak, and Deborah (Malcolm) Edison, 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Services at Pax Christi Catholic Church, Lexington, KY Monday November 4, 2019. Visitation 9:30-10:30am, memorial service 10:30am. The family gratefully declines flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Catholic Action Center or Greenhouse17 (Domestic Violence Services).
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 1, 2019
