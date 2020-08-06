Henry Clay Graduate-Class of 2020, 18 years old, passed away July 28, 2020. An extremely gifted & talented soul and avid lover of nature. Born July 20, 2002 to Ralph "Poke" and Lisa Gayheart. Survived by his parents, Grandmother Vivian "Nee" Swords, Aunt Kathy (Trish) Haney. Uncles Phillip (Sharon) Bowman and Neal (Beth) Swords. Cousins Madeline and Hannah Haney and Sydney Eul, Kimberly Bilbrey and Nick Bowman and Ashley Swords. He was preceded in death by Sister, Haleigh Gayheart, and Grandparents Ralph and Wanda Gayheart, Kenneth Swords and an Uncle, Keith Swords. Private services were held August 1, 2020 at the family cemetery. Services were arranged by Rolan G. Taylor Funeral Home, Winchester.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store