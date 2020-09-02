1/
Andrew Stone
Andrew Allen Stone 48, husband of Deborah Peterson Stone, died Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the UK Medical Center. He was born May 27, 1972 in Lexington, Kentucky to Andrew Stone and Janet Bates Holland. He worked as a roofer and was employed by James Whitaker. He is survived by two sons, Andrew Tyler and Devon Riley Stone, two daughters, Shealynn Stone and Taylor LeighAnn Stone, two brothers, Jason (Whitney) Kareken and Johnny Stone and one sister, Jennifer (Darrin) Burton. A gathering of family and friends will take place Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 216 Boysenberry St., Lexington, KY 40511. Betts & West Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook available at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4173
