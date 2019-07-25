Mrs. Angela Linda (Lee) Bell, age 45, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at The Medical Center in Albany. She was the daughter of the late Bobby Lee, and Linda Faye (Smith) Lee who survives. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Bradley Bell, her siblings, Jeffrey Lee, Debra (and Marty) Marcum, her nephew and nieces, Dustin (and Whitney) Marcum, Makayla (and Dougie) Raines all of Albany, Kentucky, Dakota and Delainey Morrow both of Monticello, Kentucky, a great-niece, Haven Marcum, and many other relatives and friends. The funeral service for Mrs. Angela Linda (Lee) Bell will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Ted Burchett and Bro. Jamie McCutchen officiating. Burial will follow in the Maupin Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 5:00 p.m. on Friday and again Saturday morning from 7:00 a.m. until the funeral hour. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements. Online Condolences at www.campbell-new.com. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 25, 2019