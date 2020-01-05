|
passed away on January 3, 2020 due to a massive stroke. She was born November 1, 1978 on All Saints Day, by God’s providence, to Keith and Tina Vertuca Bethel. Angela was born with Down Syndrome which she always explained made her special. What we thought would be one of the most challenging days of our lives turned out to be the best day ever! We were told there was no hope for this beautiful baby girl but Angela proved everyone wrong throughout her life. She blossomed into the most beautiful, profoundly joyous young woman. Everyone she met grew to love and adore her for her joy of life and caring attitude. Angela’s kindness, loyalty, loving nature and bubbly energy made a lasting impact on so many on a daily basis. Her nieces Emily, Giuliana, Seraphina, Catherine, and her nephew Alexander love her beyond measure. She was the first person they ran to when visiting and her name was usually the second or third word they learned. She was often dubbed the “family historian.” Between her love of photography and extensive memory, she could often recall important events, extended family members, and numerous details that others had long forgotten. With her large family and very large extended family that was always a wonder to behold! Christmas was her absolute favorite time of year. She would start listening to Christmas music all day and night as soon as her birthday arrived. She believed the arrival of this non-stop Christmas music was a gift just for her. She brought the joyous spirit to Christmas that many lose as we get older. When Angela was very young, Sisters Marcia Jehn and Mary Cletus with Providence Montessori brought Angela into their school for early education. The love and dedication they showed her assisted her in reaching her full potential. She went on to receive her high school diploma from Paul Laurence Dunbar, of which she was very proud. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and is a parishioner of St Elizabeth Ann Seaton. There are not enough words to express our gratitude for the kindness, respect and care shown to Angela and our family by the nurses and various staff members on the second floor, North Tower Central Baptist ICU. Thank you will never be enough, but thank you from our bottom of our hearts. Angela is survived by brothers Ryan (Katie) Bethel, Adam (Erica) Bethel, and sister Kaitlin (Thomas) Rogers. Nieces; Emily, Giuliana and Seraphina Bethel, Catherine Rogers and a Nephew Alexander Bethel. She is also survived by grandmothers Lohoma Vertuca and Nora Bethel, aunts Trish Vertuca, Barb (John) Straley, Elizabeth (Lonnie) Hostin, and uncles Kevin Bethel, Karl (Lori) Bethel, Bernard (Michelle) Vertuca, and Philip (Mary Dean) Vertuca. Cousins Jonathon Straley, Laura Straley, Nathan Vertuca, Brittany Love, Logan Hostin, Chandler Hostin, Jarrod Bethel and Ryan Bright. Also many Great Aunts and Uncles that she loved dearly and a multitude of cousins. Visitation will be held at 4-8 pm on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home on Harrodsburg Rd. Funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, January 8, 2020 at St Elizabeth Ann Seaton. In memory of Sisters Marcia Jehn and Mary Cletus, you can make a donation to the Providence Montessori School, 1209 Texaco Road, Lexington, KY 40508, [email protected]@gmail.com, http://www.providencemontessoriky.org/donate-now/. In remembrance of Angela’s love of animals, you can also make a donation to the Woodford County Humane Society, PO Box 44, Versailles, KY 40383, https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/woodfordhumane.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 5, 2020