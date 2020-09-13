Angela Clayborne

61, died Thursday September 10, 2020. A native of Lexington, Angela was born June 12, 1959 to the late Clarence Blakely and the late Betty Campbell Dowd. She is preceded in death by a brother, Charles Mitchell. She was a graduate of Henry Clay High School and a member of Shiloh Baptist Church where she served on the Senior Usher Board, was a chairperson for the Black Church Coalition, W.O.W. Sunday School Class, and was very active in the community. Survivors include three children, Nezel (Anthony) Daugherty, Shele (Calvin) Johnson and Chris Clayborne (Shakyla); two brothers, Stanley (Betty) Mitchell and Fred Blakely; nine grandchildren, Neziah and Jaiden Daugherty, Calvin Jr. and Gabriel Johnson; Christiana Clayborne, Christin Clayborne, Tinnley Combs, Draydon Combs and Christopher Clayborne and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held 1:00pm Tuesday September 15, 2020 at Kerr Brothers-Main St. Visitation will be 11am-1pm. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Black Church Coalition, 237 E. 5th St., Lexington, KY 40508.