Angela Mae Walters, 55, wife of Harlan Walters passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Clark Regional Medical Center. She was born on April 28, 1963 in Lexington, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Hobert and Marjorie Sams Peyton. Angela enjoyed spending time camping and fishing. She never met a stranger and loved spending time with her family, friends and neighbors. Angela will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 36 years, Harlan Walters, Versailles, sisters, Joan (Jerry) Furlong, Harrodsburg, Pam (Dave) Shoot, Versailles, Denise (Stacey) Tucker, Versailles, brother, Donald (Kathy) Peyton, Lexington, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be conducted at 4:00 pm on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 2:00 pm. Graveside Services will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Waltersville Cemetery, Clay City, Kentucky. Guestbook is available online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 23, 2019
