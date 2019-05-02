DUNCAN Anita L., 74, of Carmel, Indiana passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Anita was born June 19, 1944 in Winchester, Kentucky to the late Reese and Bernice Adams. She was a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University and lived in Lexington for many years before moving to Indiana. Anita was an avid reader and shared her love of literature as a tutor to elementary school students. She enthusiastically cheered on her Kentucky Wildcats during basketball season. She had a sharp wit and dry sense of humor and she played a mean hand of canasta. Her kindness and compassion impacted the lives of many people, and she instilled these values in her children. Anita is survived by children James R. "Rusty" (wife, Krista) Duncan Jr., Beth A. Duncan and Donna L. (husband, Chris Peters) Duncan; grandchildren Molly and Macy Duncan and Harper Peters; and brothers Steven (wife, Julia) Adams and David Adams. Anita was a loving and beloved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister and aunt. She took delight in spending time with children, including her grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She also acted to make life better for others through donations to several charities. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Contributions in Anita's memory may be made to the . Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary