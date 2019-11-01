|
FIELDS Anita "Zoe", passed away peacefully at Clark Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, October 29th in Winchester, KY at the age of 94. Zoe is survived by her sons, Rick (Margie) Fields, David Fields ll and Rod (Ketsy) Fields. Grandchildren, Mark (Leslie) Fields, Mary (Chad) Routt, Tyler (Lindsey) Fields and Whitney Fields. Great grandchildren, Mason and Delaney Fields, Ella, Noah, and Parker Anne Routt, Harper and Harrison Fields. She is preceded in death by her husband Dave Fields, mother, Alpha Frazier, sister, Kiny Kincer and great granddaughter, Sophie Routt. Zoe had a zest for life like few others and particularly enjoyed dancing and playing tennis. She bequeathed her body to the University of Kentucky for science. A private memorial service is planned. In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to the James B. Allen Generations Center, 32 Meadow St. Winchester, KY. 40391, First Presbyterian Church, 130 Windridge Drive, Winchester, Ky. 40391 or Hospice East, 407 Shoppers Drive, Winchester, Ky. 40391.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 1, 2019