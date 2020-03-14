|
Anita Lynn Hammons, 48, beloved daughter of Barry and Diannah Tackett Hammons of Stamping Ground, Kentucky passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020. Anita was born in Lexington, Kentucky on October 13, 1971. Along with her parents, she is survived by her brother, Bryan Hammons of Stamping Ground, Kentucky and her sister, Jennifer Hammons of Lexington, Kentucky. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 14, 2020