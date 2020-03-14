Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
(502) 863-1212
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Hammons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita Hammons


1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
Anita Hammons Obituary
Anita Lynn Hammons, 48, beloved daughter of Barry and Diannah Tackett Hammons of Stamping Ground, Kentucky passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020. Anita was born in Lexington, Kentucky on October 13, 1971. Along with her parents, she is survived by her brother, Bryan Hammons of Stamping Ground, Kentucky and her sister, Jennifer Hammons of Lexington, Kentucky. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -