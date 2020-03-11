Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
Anita Jane Rogers


1928 - 2020
ROGERS Anita Jane, 92, widow of Harold S. Rogers, died March 10, 2020 at her residence at Lexington Country Place. Born Feb. 20, 1928 in Cynthiana, KY, she was the daughter of the late Amos Snell and Ethel May Hickman Ammerman. Mrs. Rogers was a retired owner and operator of Midas Muffler of Lexington. She was a charter member of Hill 'n Dale Christian Church. Survivors include three children: daughter, Sue (Dr. Robert) Loy, and sons, Kim Rogers and Lee (Beth) Rogers, all of Lexington, KY; three grandchildren, Amy (Brian) Johnson, Chris (Alyson) Rogers, Curtis (Danielle) Rogers; five great grandchildren, Jack Johnson, Nick Johnson, Colt Rogers, Eva Rogers, and Ben Rogers; and a nephew, Jerry W. (Janice) Price. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, David Ammerman and Walter Ammerman. Funeral services will be held 10:30 am Fri., March 13 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will follow in Battle Grove Cemetery in Cynthiana, KY. Pallbearers will be David Doss, Chris Rogers, Curtis Rogers, Dr. Robert Loy, Harry Fryman, Tip Richmond, and Brian Johnson. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Thurs. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to the , 6100 Dutchmans Lane: Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205 or Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 11, 2020
