79, wife of the late George Paul McNees, passed away Wednesday morning, June 26, 2019 with family at her home in Lexington, KY. Born June 1, 1940 in Harrison County to the late Raymond and Frances Cox Lyons, she was a devoted Christian and active member of Tates Creek Christian Church. She graduated from Harrison County High School in 1958 and was married to Paul McNees in 1964. She worked as secretary, bank teller and retired from Verizon as an operator. Anita loved spending time with her family, was a proud mother and grandmother, and was one of the first supporters of the Lexington Distillery District. She spent years farming with her family in both Cynthiana and Winchester KY, enjoyed crafting, and was an avid reader. Surviving are two children: Barry (Lynne) McNees and Beth McNees; Granddaughter: Brenna McNees; Sister: Erline (Bardin) Carr; Niece: Debbie (Tony) Carr; and Nephew: Michael (Sue) Carr. Visitation will be held at 1pm and memorial service at 2pm on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the Drake Whaley McCarty Funeral Home In Cynthiana, KY. Donations may be sent to Bluegrass Hospice Care Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 29, 2019