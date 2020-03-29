|
Ann Barron Greis, 96, of Lexington, KY, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Champe Greis, and her parents Benjamin Pressley and Emma (Williams) Barron. Ann was born in Walterboro, SC, but she spent most of her life in Lexington. She attended University School, then Henry Clay and finally, earned a BA in Dance and MA in Education from the University of Kentucky. She was one of the first teachers at United Cerebral Palsy of the Bluegrass and loved working with Exceptional students. She finished her teaching career working at UK Children’s Hospital hopping from bed to bed with hospital and homebound students. She was a member of the DAR, P.E.O., Lexington Woman’s Club, Lexington Cotillion Club, Life member of UK, active in Altar and Flower Guild at Christ Church Cathedral, and a 75-year member of Chi Omega Sorority. Mrs. Greis was a “people” person. She loved parties, hosting and socializing, friendships, her family, the University of Kentucky, Christ Church Episcopal, and the HC High School Girls. She was devoted to her family, loyal to her friends, and an inspiration to her students. Stricken many years ago with Alzheimer’s dementia, her last years were spent in a world alone. All whom she touched, pray for her deliverance to a higher place where friendship, laughter, and love surround her once more. The family wishes to thank Taylor Manor Nursing Home for their loving care and for allowing her to live her final years with dignity and peace. Mrs. Greis is survived by her daughter Barrie Hart (Jane) of Lexington, a son Champe Greis (Judy) of Corbin, and her sister Emily B. Smith (of Lexington and Venice, Florida). In addition, she had three grandsons, Jamie (Stacy) Hart, Andrew (Susan) Hart, and Barron Greis plus, four great-grandchildren, George, Ted and Merritt Hart, and Mabel Hart. Other family members include, Juliet (Mark) Hardesty, and Pressley Smith and their children. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Mrs. Greis’s service arrangements. A private ceremony will be held on Monday, March 30th at the Lexington Cemetery and her life will be celebrated at a later time so that friends and family can participate. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Christ Church Cathedral, 166 Market St., Lexington, KY., Taylor Manor Nursing Home, 300 Berry Lane, Versailles, KY 40383 or Ky. Alzheimer’s Association. To share a remembrance of Ann or offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 29, 2020