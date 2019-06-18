Services Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home 320 West Main Street Georgetown , KY 40324 (502) 863-1212 Resources More Obituaries for Ann Barbara Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ann Dickerson Jarvis Barbara

Obituary Flowers Barbara Ann Dickerson Jarvis, age 87, widow to Robert Clay "Bob" Jarvis, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. Barbara was born April 18, 1932 to the late Harry G. Dickerson, Sr. and Virginia Hawkins Dickerson in Georgetown, Kentucky. She attended Georgetown Church of the Nazarene, was a graduate of Elkhorn High School, and Georgetown College, where she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. Barbara was a former teacher in Scott and Franklin County Schools, she was also a caregiver. She loved shopping, decorating for the holidays and hearing all about what was going on in the lives of her grandchildren. Barbara was blessed to welcome her first and only great grandchild, Robert Clay Jarvis, into this world. Barbara is survived by her son Robert Scott (Linda) Jarvis of Georgetown, Kentucky and her daughter Beverly Ann Jarvis (Jerold) Osser of Winter Garden, Florida, grandchildren, Austin (Lauren) Jarvis, Derek Jarvis (Brooklyn Holler), Dylan Jarvis, Danielle (Mike) Fravel, and David Osser and a great grandson, Robert Clay Jarvis. She is also survived by her brother Harry G. Dickerson, Jr., sister-in-law, Ethel Singer, all of Georgetown, Kentucky and several nieces and a nephew. She is preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Linda Sue Dickerson and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ray and Anne Jarvis and a brother-in-law Julian Singer. Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 11am to 1pm at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral with a service to follow at 1pm with Pastor Mike Justice officiating. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery with pallbearers being Ben Sargent, Rob Bruin, Bryan Sageser, Joe Dotson, Mike Dickerson and John Lewis. Honorary pallbearers will be members of her Sunday School Class (C.O.R.E.) at Georgetown Church of the Nazarene. Donations in Barbara's memory may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2313 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40504 or Scott County Humane Society, P.O. Box 821, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324. The family would like to thank the Frankfort Regional Hospital and Bluegrass Care & Rehabilitation Center for the care Barbara was given. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 18, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries