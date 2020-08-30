MAURY Ann Elizabeth Land, 99, of Lexington, KY died August 25, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Lloyd Hill Maury of Lexington, KY and her son, Kent Maury of Bangkok, Thailand. Also surviving her are numerous nephews and nieces. Particularly dear to her were her niece Dianne Jefferson Luby of Lexington, KY, Dianne's daughter, Kelley Rogers of Lexington, KY, her nephew and his wife, Jane and Larry Chiles of Lexington, KY and her niece by marriage, Maury Callahan of Chevy Chase, MD. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 72 years, Hill Maury, her mother Hettie Frazee Land, her father Luther McDowell Land, her infant son Shreve Maury, her sisters, Marjorie Land Jefferson and Martha Land Chiles and her great aunt Anna Frazee Morgan. Born March 13, 1921, Ann grew up on the Old Richmond Road on a farm known as "Richland" which was built by the first governor of Kentucky, Isaac Shelby. She attended Henry Clay High School where she was a member of the Apple Pie Club and the University of Kentucky where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. Ann joined Christ Church Cathedral when she was very young and, in later years, became a longtime member of the altar guild. She was a member of the Lexington Junior League and Baby Health. She also joined the International Book Project and eventually became secretary. During that time she traveled with Harriet Van Meter, the founder, on project business to Liberia and Ivory Coast. A couple of years after Hill came home from Europe following World War ll, they returned via a troop ship where the men and women had separate sleeping quarters. They bicycled through the former war zones of Normandy and Brittany. This was not only Ann's first trip abroad but the beginningof a lifetime of wonderful and even harrowing experiences in the far corners of the world. On their return, Hill had $1.50 in his pocket and Ann said it would be a while before she rode a bike again, if ever. In 1957, Ann and Hill took the children to Bogor, Indonesia for four years where Hill was business manager for the University of Kentucky Contract Team, a group of agricultural professors sent to teach new and improved agricultural techniques at Institut Pertanian Bogor located on the beautiful island of Java. Indonesian professors, in turn, came to the University of Kentucky in Lexington to teach and learn. This life episode only enhanced their desire to travel. After their children graduated high school, Hill and Ann took off on their own as much as possible. Their most memorable trip was following the overland route of the ancient Silk Road from Beijing, China to Karachi, Pakistan passing over the Korakoram Pass, the highest navigable road in the world. Many Christmases were spent with their grown children and friends in Asia, Europe, South America and Africa. Whether it was exploring Ankor Wat, bargaining with local artists on Sanur beach in Bali or trying her Mandarin language skills in far flung corners of China, Ann loved Asia. The Sarkies Brothers' colonial hotels were always a delight to her as was The Strand in Rangoon, The Raffles in Singapore and The E&O in Penang. There is no visitation and a private family graveside service will be held at the Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy encouraged to the Helm Renovation Fundraiser, c/o Christ Church Cathedral, 166 Market St., Lexington, KY 40507. www.milwardfuneral.com