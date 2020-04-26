|
Ann Lewis Caldwell Erwin, 80, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Born November 23, 1939 in Danville, she is the daughter of the late S. Lewis and Anna Elizabeth Hughes Caldwell. Ann graduated from Danville High School in 1957 and attended Centre College. Ann worked for Bell South Telephone Co. eventually becoming a drafting clerk in the Engineering Department. Ann married Jim Erwin on August 28, 1960 and they lived in Cynthiana for many years. They returned to the Danville area 10 years ago and were able to spend more time with their family here. Ann was predeceased by her Aunt and Uncle, Bill and Louise Cocanougher. Ann is survived by her husband of 59 years, James Erwin; four children, James Lewis (Jo) Erwin of Crestwood, John Hughes Erwin of Danville, William Robert (Shannon) Erwin of Danville and Lori Elizabeth (Rusty) Rose of Wilmington, NC and twelve grandchildren Jessica Louise Erwin, Benjamin James Erwin, William Caldwell Erwin, Kathryn Lidia Erwin, Clay Ciana Erwin, Nicholas Ciana Erwin, Jenna Paige Richardson, Lauren Mu-Hua Erwin, Garrett Holland, Emma Lewis Erwin, Jackson Hughes Erwin and Addison Holland and special cousins, Mary Louise Withers of Danville, and two beloved children she cared for, Meridith McCauley Ramage and Mason McCauley, both of Lexington. A private graveside service will be held at Bellevue Cemetery with a memorial service at a later date. Memorial donations are suggested to The Presbyterian Church, The Salvation Army and Heritage Hospice. The online guestbook is available at www.stithcares.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 26, 2020