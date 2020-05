Or Copy this URL to Share

Frankfort – Ann Holland Lowe Bell, 82, widow of William Francis Bell, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Private services will be held at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Rd. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com

