Ann Lois Woodall Toomey, 98, passed away Tuesday October 13, 2020. Ann was born in Somerset, Kentucky on November 28, 1921 a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Woodall. She was the widow of Andy Toomey. Survivors include 4 daughters, Linda Moon, Kathy Finn, Brenda Pratt and Beverly Jones. The funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Friday October 16, 2020 at Boones Creek Baptist Church in Lexington. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Athens Boones Creek Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Walden Funeral Home Perryville, Kentucky.



