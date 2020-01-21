|
Bosworth, Ann M., 70, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Helen and Henry Bosworth III. Ann was retired from Community Trust Bank and was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Episcopal Church. She is survived by her brother, Hank (Sue) Bosworth and special friends, Mary Alice, Leah, Barbara, Marthanna and Beverly. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday January 22, 2020 at the Lexington Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Lexington Humane Society or Woodford Humane Society.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 21, 2020