Ann McMillen Harper, 91 and widow of Cecil Lee Harper passed away July 15, 2020. She was born to the late Ira McMillen, Sr. and Russell Hackett McMillen on Aug. 25, 1928 in Versailles, KY. She was a member of Rosemont Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughter Lee Ann (Doug) Napier; step-children, Peggy Sue (Gayle) McFarland, Cecil Wayne (Barbara) Harper, and Sandra Kay Pribble; grandson Steven Douglas Napier; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; niece Deborah McMillen Baker and nephew David Dixon McMillen; and 1 great-niece and 1 great-nephew. In addition to her husband of 35 years and her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Ira McMillen, Jr. Private mausoleum service at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to Rosemont Baptist Church. www.milwardfuneral.com