SANDERSON Ann Moore, 81, wife of the late Walter Houston "Walt" Sanderson, died Feb. 22, 2020 at Baptist Health Lexington. Born Feb. 25, 1938 in Gainesville, GA, she was the daughter of the late Dan Cecil Moore and Lena Lucille Merck Moore. Mrs. Sanderson was a graduate of Georgetown College where she was a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority and received a Masters Degree in Education. She retired as the art teacher at Woodford County High School in 2005 after 27 years in the field of education. Survivors include three loving children, Michele (Mark) Mulligan, Michel Houston (Gretchen) Sanderson, and Heather (P.J.) Oliver; two beloved grandchildren, Reagan Oliver and Houston Oliver; three brothers, Dan Moore, Jr., Ben (Sharon) Moore, and Joe (Betty) Moore; and a sister, Nancy (David) Fuller. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Buddy Moore. Funeral services will be 10:30 am Fri., Feb. 28 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will follow in Rose Crest Cemetery in Versailles, KY. Visitation will be 6-8 pm Thurs. at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 26, 2020