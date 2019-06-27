Ann Morgan (Edelen), 88, of Lexington, joined the Lord on Monday, June 24 at home. Born June 25, 1930 to the late Mary Catherine and Thomas Edelen, Ann is preceded in death by her parents, husband Tommy Morgan, son David Allen Morgan, and best friend Juanita Rose Keller. She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Johnson and son, Steven Alex Morgan (Julie); brother Tommy Edelen (Jeri) of San Diego; grandchildren David Eric Morgan, Jessica Ann Robles (Chris), Justin Johnson (Jessica), Alex Morgan (Rebecca), Charles Kelly, Leif Morgan, Katherine Morgan, Libby Morgan; great-granddaughters Kaylee Jo Morgan, Macie Ann Morgan, Olivia Johnson, Lana Farley, Gabriella Morgan; niece Debbie Bruner (David) of Lancaster and 3 special cousins (Nancy Wong, Barbara Jean Cuzick, and Debra Moore). Ann graduated from Lafayette High School in 1948, was a long-time member of South Elkhorn Christian Church, and volunteered at Central Baptist Hospital for 48 years. She worked as a school crossing guard for 34 years and at Rupp Arena for 14 (…She sure loved those Cats!). Ann was also active in local Red Hat Clubs, and in March of this year received a Governor’s Lifetime Achievement Award for her commitment to serving others. Ann loved life, and her happy personality helped her seek joy and survive life’s challenges. From every challenge, the Lord brought something good into her life and she spent her days filled with gratitude for all of the wonderful people who helped her along the way. Her kind and joyful heart inspired many. Her husband Tommy was the love of her life. She loved all of her family so much, and she loved the Lord. Her good friends along the way have meant so much to her. Visitation for the public will be held at Milward– Southland on Friday June 28 from 5 to 8. Memorial Service June 29 at 1:30 at Milward– Southland, burial to follow at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions suggested to the Memorial Garden at South Elkhorn Christian Church. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary