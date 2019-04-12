Resources More Obituaries for Ann Neal Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ann (Byrd) Neal

Mrs. Ann (Byrd) Neal, age 73, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at Navicent Medical Center in Macon, Georgia. She was the daughter of Dillard and Elizabeth (Groce) Byrd, and was also preceded in death by a sister, Letha (Byrd) Stockton. She is survived by her husband, Welby Neal of Albany, Kentucky, a Son, Lee (and Jennifer) Neal of Columbia, two brothers, J.P. Byrd of Albany, Kentucky, Tommy (and Linda) Byrd of Columbia, three grandchildren, Seth Flowers, Noah Flowers and Josh Flowers, several nieces, nephews and cousins, with many other relatives and friends. A Memorial service for Mrs. Ann (Byrd) Neal will be conducted Saturday, April 13, at 1:00 pm (CST) in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro David Stearns and Bro. Darrell Lyons officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm till 9:00 pm (CST) on Friday, and again on Saturday until time of service. In lieu of flowers contributions to Peolia Cemetery Fund, in her name would be appreciated. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences at www.campbell-new.com. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 12, 2019