Ann Richardson Craycraft

Ann Richardson Craycraft Obituary
Ann Richardson Craycraft, 84, widow of the late Paul Craycraft, Sr., died Saturday November 30, 2019 at the Dover Manor Nursing Home in Georgetown, KY. A native of Paris, KY, she was the daughter of the late Franklin and Mildred Kincaid Richardson. She was a former secretary for Billy Baldwin at the Bourbon County Attorney’s Office and a former clerk for Betty Jo Denton Heick in the Bourbon County Clerk’s Office. She was a member of the First Christian Church, Paris, KY and loved to garden and tend to her flowers. Survivors include, one son, Chuck Craycraft; two grandchildren, Emily (Richard) Starks and Robbie Craycraft; three great grand children, Eloise Starks, Margaret Starks and James Starks. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by one son, Paul Craycraft, Jr. and a daughter-in-law, Catherine Walker Craycraft. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Tuesday December 3, 2019 at the Lusk-McFarland Funeral Home, 1120 Main St., Paris, KY by Rev, Jeff Bell. Burial will follow in the Paris Cemetery, Paris, KY. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM Tuesday December 3, 2019 until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 1, 2019
