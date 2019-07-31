|
CRANFILL Ann Swofford, 62, passed away peacefully at her home on July 29, 2019 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born January 18, 1957 in Richmond, KY to the late Oscar Morris and Joy Lee Swofford. After graduating from Lafayette High School, she received her degree in Business Education from the University of Kentucky. She was devoted to her loving husband of 39 years, John Ogden Cranfill; throughout their lives their marriage epitomized the vows they exchanged on December 28, 1979. She took tremendous satisfaction from being a stay-at-home mom for her three children, Scott, Meredith and Ryan. This was her greatest calling, and the sacrifices it entailed were inconsequential in comparison to the joy of being intensely committed to caring for their children. After all were in school, she worked 22 years as an administrative assistant at Transylvania University, where her job and coworkers were as important to her as she was to them. Ann was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church where she enjoyed giving of her time, talents, and treasure. Her cheerful personality and devotion to the church led to many close friendships there, particularly with the members of the Unity Sunday School Class. She enjoyed travelling, gardening, UK basketball and doting on her granddaughter Lena Joy Oyer. At the time of her diagnosis, Ann knew that long-term survival from her disease was unlikely. But it was never her nature to complain or be bitter, and she tackled her treatment with unimaginable perspective and grace. She struck a balance between vigorously fighting her illness while fully accepting its cruelty. Those who were with her during this challenge have been left with an amazing example to follow when encountering trials of their own. Simply put, Ann was a humble, selfless, and caring soul who continually blessed those who had the honor of knowing her; she was a gift. In addition to her cherished husband, John, she is survived by her three children Scott (Avila) Cranfill of Rochester, NY, Meredith (Matthew) Oyer, of Lexington, and Ryan (Danielle Heinson) of Chicago, IL, a brother David (Debra Murray) Swofford, of Durham, NC, a sister Morrissa (Jeff) Hayes, of Mt. Vernon and a granddaughter Lena Oyer. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Ann's arrangements. A memorial service will be held at Centenary United Methodist Church on Saturday, August 3 at 10:00 am conducted by James Williams. Friends may visit in the sanctuary at Centenary on Friday, August 2 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Memorial gifts may be made to the Development Office at Transylvania University to fund a scholarship in memory of Ann (300 N. Broadway, Lexington, KY 40508) or Hospice of the Bluegrass (2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, KY). To share a remembrance of Ann or offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 31, 2019