It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Ann Taylor Irwin on August 8, 2019. The daughter of Mary Ann Fristoe and Charles Perry Taylor, Sr., Ann was born in Abilene, TX, October 15, 1943. She spent her childhood in Mayfield, KY and at age 14 moved to Westport, CT where she graduated from Staples High School. Ann and her twin brother Charlie attended Transylvania University where they received their B.A. degrees in 1965. She taught for 17 years in the Fayette County Public School system, first teaching third grade at Julia R. Ewan, followed by a stint as a home-bound student teacher, then as in-house school teacher for children hospitalized at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Ann was a loving wife and mother. She was also a sweet, sociable woman who befriended all whom she met. She found pleasure in being kind and compassionate to others, telling people they were beautiful, congratulating them on their achievements, and complimenting them in countless other ways. She endeared herself to many people, and she adored the many animals she had in her life over the decades. Her heart was always full of love. She leaves behind her husband Leland John Irwin, daughter Julia Finch Irwin (Steve Prince), brothers Charles P. Taylor, Jr. (Susan), John B. Taylor (daughter Megan), sister, Fran Taylor (Tom Cheek), sisters-in-law Margaret Fender (Jim) and Kathy Jacobs, brothers-in-law Tom (Mary) and Rob, plus nieces and nephews on both sides of the family. We all miss her very much. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite animal rescue charity, Hospice, or Transylvania University. Private services will be held at a later date. clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 11, 2019