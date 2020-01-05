|
Ann Todd Vance, age 67 and the wife of Earl K. Vance, passed away, Thursday, January 2, 2019 at her home in Georgetown. She was born April 29, 1952 in Georgetown, Kentucky to the late Belt and Louise Alice Lynn Brashear. Ann was a partner with her father in Truck Brake and Spring, she was for a couple of years a meter maid for the City of Georgetown, but her best occupation was being "Mom". Ann loved her family and was truly loved by everyone. In addition to her husband Earl, she is survived by her children: April Vance, Joe (Kim) Vance and Erick Vance, all of Georgetown, her grandchildren: Tiffany Marie Cox, Noah Castillo, and Mariona Castillo and great grandchildren: Nevaeh and Cheyenne Combs. She is also survived by her brothers: J. Belt Brashear and Jeffrey Lynn (Angela June) Brashear, both of Georgetown, nieces and nephews: Bethany Sanders, Belt Brashear, Krystal Powers and Michael Brashear. Ann was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Jerry Jennings Brashear. Visitation for family and friends for Ann will be Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 11 to 1pm at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with a 1pm service with Rev. Sam Glenn Officiating. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Noah Castillo, J. Belt Brashear, Michael Brashear, Blake Brown, Cameron Hitchcock and Buford Wolfe. Shared memorials and condolences may be shared with the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 5, 2020