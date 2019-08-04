|
|
WINFREE Ann Tracy, 88, of Atlantic Beach, FL passed away peacefully after a battle with Alzheimer's on July 19th, 2019. Born November 7th, 1930 in Lexington Kentucky, she grew up in Raleigh, NC and Dalton, GA before returning to the University of Kentucky. At UK, she was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority andgraduated with a BA in English in 1951, enjoying a 66 year career of voracious reading and correcting her children's grammar! In 1952, she married William (Bill) Winfree, and they were married for 57 years before his passing. Ann was involved in numerous community efforts in Lexington, including chairing the Junior League Horse Show. In 1974, Ann and Bill moved to Atlantic Beach where she went on to earn her Master's in Library Science from Florida State University, formally culminating her lifelong interest in learning. She spent much of the next two decades working with the Jacksonville FL public childrens library. Ann, is survived by her four children, Leonard Trent (Deborah), Louise Woodson (Russell Sidelsky), Stuart Tracy (Helen) and Robert Whitlow (Amy), seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. Services were held in Atlantic Beach at the community center across from the family home where Ann lived for 43 years. Internment will be at Lexington Cemetery. Memorial donations are gratefully received at BEAM (assistance for families in need), 850 6 th Ave S, Ste. 400, Jacksonville Beach FL 32250 or Unitarian Universalist Church, 7405 Arlington Expressway, Jacksonville FL 32211.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 4, 2019