85, of Lexington, widow of Chester L. Hager, passed away peacefully Thursday October 29, 2020. She was born September 28, 1935 in Carlisle, Ky. She was the daughter of the late John W. and Hazel Woodall Wilson. Ann was a Registered Nurse and a 1955 graduate of Good Samaritan School of Nursing that was located in Lexington. She was a head floor nurse at the original Central Baptist Hospital until the birth of her son Kevin. She is survived by her son, Kevin W. Hager (Christina); three grandchildren, Lauren Hager, Clay Hager and Grace Hager; and two great granddaughters, Lilah Rose Hager and Adalyn Marie Hager. She is also survived by a brother, John R. Wilson (Patricia), and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, James H. Wilson, Jean W. Daniels, Pauline Owens, Betty Waugh and Charles W. Wilson. Private service at the Lexington Cemetery Mausoleum. Contributions suggested to The American Lung Association at action.lung.org. ClarkLegacyCenter.com

