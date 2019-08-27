|
of Lexington, died August 24, 2019. Born May 1, 1923 in Maysville, KY, she was the daughter of the late Lucian Daniel and Anna Davis Warren Writt. Ann was a graduate of Lafayette High School and the University of Kentucky (BS). She was a life member of the U.K. Alumni Association. Ann retired from the University of Kentucky after 32 years as a dietitian. She started her career as a line supervisor at Donovan Hall Cafeteria. While completing her degree in dietetics, she managed the cafeteria as University School. Once she completed her degree, she managed Donovan Hall, Student Center, and Blazer Hall cafeterias. Ann was an active member in the Central Kentucky Women’s Club and a member of the American Dietetic Association. As a member of Central Christian Church, she was active in the Shelton and Fellowship church clubs, her Sunday School Class, and was a deacon. Ann’s hobbies were cooking, gardening, and traveling. She enjoyed her flower gardens, especially her roses, and entertaining people in her home. She will be remembered as a loving and working mother, grandmother, and friend. She especially enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren. Surviving relatives include two sons, Lucian H. and Dennis R. Anderson; a daughter, Patricia A. Anderson all of Lexington; a brother, Richard J. (Halley) Writt of Spring, TX; five grandchildren, two great-grandsons, and one great-great-grandson. Ann was preceded in death by two brothers, L.D. Writt, Jr. and Gordon M. (Isabelle) Writt; and a daughter-in-law Cecilia Ann (Lucian) Anderson. Memorial visitation will be held on August 28, 2019 beginning at 10 a.m. until the memorial service at 12 p.m. at Central Christian Church, 205 East Short Street, Lexington, KY 40507. Burial will follow at the Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Central Christian Church and Boy Scouts.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 27, 2019