Ann Wiemann McDonald, 84, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Central Baptist Hospital. She grew up in Lexington, KY and attended St. Catherine Academy (now Lexington Catholic High School). She was an alumnus of the University of Kentucky where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. She was a member of the Cathedral of Christ the King, where she served in many capacities including in recent years the Resurrection Choir and as usher. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother and grandmother, and an avid UK sports fan. Born June 22, 1935 to Alfred H. Wiemann and Kathryn McGurk Wiemann, she was preceded in death by her parents, her husband James Y. McDonald, a son James Stephen McDonald, and brothers Al Wiemann Jr. and Don Wiemann. She is survived by sons Brian McDonald (Sara), Jacksonville FL, and John McDonald of Lexington, and by daughter-in-law Kim McDonald of Lexington; 5 grandchildren of whom she was very proud, David McDonald of Nashville TN, Kathryn McDonald (Mario Castro) of Mexico City, MX, James McDonald (Adeline) of Nashville TN, Kendall McDonald of Holly Springs MS, and Kevin McDonald of Virginia Beach VA; sister-in-law Nancy Wiemann of Isle of Palms SC, and nieces and nephews Al Wiemann (Grace), Kathy Reeve (Marty), and Mallory McCullough (Charles). Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the Cathedral of Christ the King beginning at 9:30am with funeral services beginning at 11:00am. A reception will follow for family and friends. Contributions in Ann’s memory may be made to Cathedral of Christ the King, 299 Colony Blvd, Lexington KY 40502. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 2, 2020