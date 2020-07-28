1/2
Anna Alcorn Jackson
JACKSON Anna Alcorn, 94, widow of Rev. Isaac Jackson, Sr. Passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020. Leaves to celebrate her life, sister; Ruth Ashley, children; Florence Watkins, deceased son Morris Bowman, Isaac (Rebecca) Jackson, Patricia Jackson, Shirley (Richard) Mack, Timothy Jackson and a host of grand and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Shirley and Richard Mack for how they cared for her. Walk through visit 5pm-7pm Wed, July 29 at the funeral home. Services private for family.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 28, 2020.
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Walk through visitation at the funeral home
