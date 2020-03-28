|
99, widow of Pete Link, died Wed, Mar 25, 2020 at Bourbon Heights Nursing Home. She was born Jan 18, 1921 in Paris, daughter of the late Harry Bennett and Ida Lee Carter Wells. Anna B. attended North Middletown School, was a member of First Baptist Church-Paris, and had worked as a nurse’s aide at Central Baptist Hospital, TB Hospital, and Eastern State Hospital. She is survived by two daughters, Shirley Link Tackett, Paris, Virginia (David) Lloyd, Versailles; a son, Jerry Henry (Janice) Link, Ft. Worth, TX; seven grandchildren, Lisa Fagaly, Paris, Billy Buckler, Paris, Christopher Buckler, Paris, Susan (Bob) Dyas, Dublin, OH, Curtis (Shelly) Lloyd, Versailles, Anthony (Jennifer) Link, TX, Patrick (Andrea) Link, TX; three step-grandchildren, David ( Elizabeth) Lloyd II, Lawrenceburg, Linda Reynolds, Paris, James McIntyre, Paris; three sisters, Ruby Linville, Nina (Donald) McClain, Margaret King; several great grandchildren; and several great, great grandchildren. Anna was preceded in death by two sons, Peter Lynn Link, Jerry Franklin Link; two sisters, Ethel Blake, Stella Browning; and five brothers, Lindbergh Wells, Marvin Wells, Harry Wells, Elmer Wells, and Marion Wells Sr. A private funeral service for immediate family only will be held at Hinton-Turner Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to First Baptist Church, 919 Pleasant St., Paris, KY 40361. www.hintonturner.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 28, 2020