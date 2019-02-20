Resources More Obituaries for Anna Baumgartner Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Anna Baumgartner

Obituary Flowers Anna Baumgartner, 91, of Butler, formerly of Falmouth, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at the River Valley Nursing Home in Butler. Born on September 23, 1927, in Pendleton County, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Daisy Cox Baumgartner. A graduate of Morgan High School, she worked at the former Dr. Scholl's Shoe Factory in Falmouth and was a member of the St. Francis Xavier Church in Falmouth. She is survived by several nieces and nephews, and her sister-in-law, Thelma Baumgartner of Falmouth. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond "Ray" Arnold Baumgartner; and her two sisters: Ruth Kliebecker and Elizabeth Faye "Betty" Chapman. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Friday, February 22, 2019, at the Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth, with Fr. Michael Norton officiating. The visitation will be from 1-2 pm on Friday preceding the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place in the St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Falmouth. Memorials are suggested to the Pendleton County . Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries