passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Baptist Health Hospital, she was 80 years old. She was born in Bourbon County on August 24, 1939, the daughter of Robert Darnell and Marguerite Brumagen Planck. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Terry Pridemore Lawson, her sisters Phyllis House, Sue Davis, Norma Jean, Marie and Barbara Planck, her brothers, Robert, Brooks, Virgil Lee, Sammy and Donnie Planck, grandson, Dylan Cassity and great-grandson, Elliott Windley. Anna Belle is survived by her daughters, Linda (Kenneth) Cassity, Judy (Mark) Blair and Lori Pridemore. She was lovingly devoted to her 9 grandchildren, who called her Nanny. Tyler Lawson, Ryan Cassity, Ashleigh (Cameron) Windley, Evan Cassity, Austin Combs, Kendall Cassity, Nicholas Pridemore, Lexi Blair and Travis Blair. Also surviving is her sister, Frances Hatton and her sisters-in-law, Betty Terry and Pearl Kendall Sosby, and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held at the Paris Cemetery Chapel on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Casket bearers will be Doug Planck, James House, Tyler Lawson, Evan Cassity, Austin Combs and Nicholas Pridemore. Honorary bearers will be Ashleigh Windley, Kendall Cassity, Kenneth Cassity, Ryan Cassity, Lexi Blair, Lorne Lawson, Mark Blair and Mike Brumagen. The funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Lusk-McFarland Funeral Home, 1120 Main St., Paris, KY. The online guestbook is at www.Lusk-McFarland.com
and a 24 hour funeral information line can be reached by calling 859-987-4387.