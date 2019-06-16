|
MILLER Anna F., 98, was born to Eugene Gentry and Edna Jackson and was sister to the late Robert Gentry and Mary Gentry. Wife of Charles Miller for 81 years. Mother of Joan (Samuel) Wallace and the late, James Miller. An active member of Pilgrim Baptist, Howard's Creek Assoc., War Mothers and served on the YWCA and Arnett Pritchett Place boards. She and her husband, Charles, volunteered for years at God's Pantry at Pilgrim Baptist. In addition to her husband and daughter, she leaves to cherish her memory 8 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law Nancy Miller; devoted nieces, nephews, cousins; Pilgrim Baptist church family members and friends. Services at Pilgrim Baptist Church. Visit 12pm, Tues., June 18, 2019 at the church. Funeral will follow at 2pm. Burial Lexington Cemetery. Smith and Smith
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 16, 2019