Anna Grose

FOSTER Grose, Anna Margaret, 88, widow of Arthur Clay Grose, passed away Saturday June 27, 2020 at her home. Anna was the daughter of the late Beckham Foster and Katherine Hopper Foster Collins, a homemaker and a member of Woodford Christian Church. She is survived by two daughters, Carol (Ambrose) Jones and Brenda Burdette both of Versailles, KY; one sister, Betty Raider, Lexington, KY; ten grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren and a daughter in law, Michelle Grose, Russell Springs, KY. Her son, Ronald Clay Grose also preceded her in death. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Harrodsburg Road by Pastor Monty Cooper and Mr. Jerry Herndon. Burial will follow in the Pisgah Cemetery, Versailles, KY. Visitation will be 12:00 noon till time of service at the funeral home on Thursday. Memorial contributions are suggested to LCPM, Founders Of Worth It Worship, P.O. Box 720842, Oklahoma City, OK. 73172.



