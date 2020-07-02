1/2
Anna Grose
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FOSTER Grose, Anna Margaret, 88, widow of Arthur Clay Grose, passed away Saturday June 27, 2020 at her home. Anna was the daughter of the late Beckham Foster and Katherine Hopper Foster Collins, a homemaker and a member of Woodford Christian Church. She is survived by two daughters, Carol (Ambrose) Jones and Brenda Burdette both of Versailles, KY; one sister, Betty Raider, Lexington, KY; ten grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren and a daughter in law, Michelle Grose, Russell Springs, KY. Her son, Ronald Clay Grose also preceded her in death. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Harrodsburg Road by Pastor Monty Cooper and Mr. Jerry Herndon. Burial will follow in the Pisgah Cemetery, Versailles, KY. Visitation will be 12:00 noon till time of service at the funeral home on Thursday. Memorial contributions are suggested to LCPM, Founders Of Worth It Worship, P.O. Box 720842, Oklahoma City, OK. 73172.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved