Anna Hager Obituary
Anna Louise Hager, 94 widow of Dillard Hager, passed away October 16, 2019 at her residence. She was born on January 13, 1925 in Nicholasville, Kentucky to the late Willie and Beatrice Locker Gayheart. Anna was a retired Tobacco Warehouse Worker. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother Buck Locker and seven sisters Sally Burton, Lucille Boone, Thelma Hager, Bertha Kelly, Jean Martin, Edna Vanderpool and Betty Lamb. Funeral services will be conducted at 1PM Monday, October 21, 2019 at Betts & West Funeral Home. Visitation 11AM until time of service. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.bettsandwestfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 19, 2019
