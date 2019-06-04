OKOPAL Anna "Louise" (Sharp), (formerly Patterson), resident of Cincinnati and formerly Lexington KY passed away May 31, 2019 at the age of 80. SATURDAY, JUNE 8, 2019, Louise's Celebration of Life services will be conducted at the TRI-COUNTY CHAPEL of Spring Grove Funeral Home, 11285 Princeton Pike, Springdale OH 45246 which is located directly across the street from OAK HILL CEMETERY. VISITATION from 11 A.M. to Noon REFLECTION & PRAYER Noon - 12:30 BURIAL 1:00 - 1:30 HORS D'OEUVRES & BUFFET 1:00 ~ 4pm will be served in the Reception Center of Spring Grove Tri County. Louise's children and grandchildren invite EACH of you to come and share your memories of her, renew acquaintances and raise a toast as a TRIBUTE to God's beautiful angel. Louise is preceded in death by her loving husband, James R. Okopal; parents Val & Mary Sharp; sisters and brothers Margie Cox, JW (Pete) Sharp, Clifford Roberts, Hoyle Roberts, and Berthie Smith. She is survived by her children "Sondi" (Patterson) Hamilton (Roger), Vickie (Patterson) House and David Patterson (Joda). Grandchildren, Rebekah Clark, Shannon Martin, Tailir Albertson, Christina Manning and Elijah Patterson. Great grandchildren Reagan, Paisley and Braxton Martin as well as many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to QUEEN CITY HOSPICE or . Envelopes will be available at the funeral/reception center. Questions can be directed to family OR call NICK RINE at SPRING GROVE TRI COUNTY/OAK HILL 513-853-2280. Arrangements by Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike, Springdale, OH. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary