Anna "Louise" Okopal

CINCINNATI - Anna "Louise" Okopal, 80, passed away on May 31, 2019 at Cincinnati, OH. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel, 11285 Princeton Pike, Springdale, OH. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until time of the services. In addition to her parents, Val and Mary Sharp, she is preceded in death by her husband, James R. Okopal. Louise is survived by her children Sondi Hamilton (Roger), Vickie House, and David Patterson (Joda); grandchildren, Rebekah Clark, Shannon Martin, Tailir Albertson, Christina Manning, and Elijah Patterson; great grandchildren, Reagan, Paisley, and Braxton Martin. In lieu of flowers donations of sympathy can be made to Queen City Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared to the family by visiting this obituary at www.springgrove.org Arrangements by Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike in Springdale, OH.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 12, 2019
