85, passed away October 29, 2020, at the home of her niece, Judi Sutherland. She was born February 15, 1935 to Alex and Edith Wise Drake in Scott Co.,Ky. and retired from IBM in Lexington after 33 years of service. She is survived by a brother, Roy (Nancy) Drake , several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by an infant son, William Bradley Becknell and a cousin, Evadna J. Wilcox, who she thought of as a sister. Graveside services will be on Monday at 1:00 pm , with Rev. Alan Sutherland residing at Clarmont Memorial Gardens, Winchester. Rolan G. Taylor Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.



