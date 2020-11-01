1/
Anna Ruth Becknell
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
85, passed away October 29, 2020, at the home of her niece, Judi Sutherland. She was born February 15, 1935 to Alex and Edith Wise Drake in Scott Co.,Ky. and retired from IBM in Lexington after 33 years of service. She is survived by a brother, Roy (Nancy) Drake , several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by an infant son, William Bradley Becknell and a cousin, Evadna J. Wilcox, who she thought of as a sister. Graveside services will be on Monday at 1:00 pm , with Rev. Alan Sutherland residing at Clarmont Memorial Gardens, Winchester. Rolan G. Taylor Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Clarmont Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rolan G Taylor Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Winchester, KY 40391
(859) 744-3242
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved